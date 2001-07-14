AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, will host and webcast its first Capital Markets Day on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“We are excited to gather with investors and analysts to host our first Capital Markets Day this September,” said Steve Griggs, AdaptHealth CEO. “At the event, our extended leadership team will discuss AdaptHealth’s unique business model, our compelling market position, and our long-term financial and operational targets and strategies for optimizing growth and profitability.”

A live webcast of the 2022 Capital Markets Day, along with the Capital Markets Day materials will be available on AdaptHealth’s website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations". If you would like to register for the webcast in advance, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event. For more information about the Capital Markets Day, please email [email protected].

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies to chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 750 locations in 47 states.

