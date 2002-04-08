FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERiS, a CorVel company, announced today that Greg Dorn has been named President of CERiS, a leader in payment integrity solutions. Mr. Dorn previously served as Executive Vice President and has been with the organization since 1996.



“Our growth and expansion of services makes it an exciting time at CERiS,” Dorn said. “We are hiring more expertise, investing in systems, and expanding our product offering to continue to be the premier partner to the Payment Integrity market. CERiS remains committed to our customers by driving the best quality results and highest service standards in the industry.”

“He is an exceptional leader and mentor and will lead CERiS well into the future,” said Michael Combs, Chief Executive Officer and President at CorVel.

About CERiS



CERiS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its proprietary universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

