Heritage+Global+Partners+%28%26ldquo%3BHGP%26rdquo%3B%29%2C a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), opened online bidding today for a state-of-the-art former Covid-19 testing site. Auction lots will begin closing tomorrow, August 10, 2022at 10am EST. The auction sale features large quantities of liquid handlers, PCR machines, centrifuges, freezers, hoods, and related lab assets, many of which are gently or never used and still in their original packaging. %3Cb%3EThe+Auction+Catalog%3C%2Fb%3Eis currently posted with equipment photos, complete descriptions and links to the auction registration where prospective buyers can place their bids.

David Barkoff, Senior Vice President at HGP commented, “We are excited to host this fantastic auction event. Although the available lab equipment was used or intended to be used for Covid-19 testing, its application is generic and can be used in any laboratory setting. This auction is a phenomenal buying opportunity for biotech, pharma, diagnostics and research labs of all kinds looking to procure used assets at a substantial cost savings compared to new. This equipment is the best of the best equipment on the used markets today.”

The auction catalog features millions of dollars at cost of lab equipment & supplies including:

$30M (New Cost) of Consumables

Lab-Pro, Mobile Lab Trailer

(25) Hamilton Microlab STARlet Liquid Handlers

(17) MGI MGISP-960RS Sample Prep System

(4) Brooks Xpeel Automated Plate Seal Removers

(10) Cole Palmer PCRmax Alpha 4 Thermal Cyclers

(15) Eppendorf 5382000023 ThermoMixer

(50) Labconco Logic+ Biological Safety Cabinets

(6) Airclean Systems UVLB42 UV Light Boxes

(12) Hamilton 68146-01 STARlet UV Light Kit

(30+) So-Low Deep Freezers

(6) ABS ABT-MFS-20 -15°C to -25°C Freezers

(5) BioRad Tetrad 2 Thermal Cycler w/ 4 Blocks

(3) Integra Viafill Systems

(2) Avidity GenoCL Water Purification System

Metro Racks, Lab Tables, Flammable Storage Cabinets, Totes & More!

About HGP

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage+Global+Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) and one of the world’s largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

