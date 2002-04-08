NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( LEXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Nearly half of all American adults suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), often referred to as a silent killer. More than 114 million adults in this country are at risk from damage caused by the long-term force of blood beating against artery walls, which often leads to disease and death. The good news is that hypertension is treatable and manageable through lifestyle changes and medications. Fact is, there are several approved blood pressure medications on the market, yet only about one in five people diagnosed with hypertension take medication. Why so few? Unfortunately, the side effects of these medications often outweigh the benefits.

However, a new hypertension blockbuster may be imminent. A safer, better-tolerated drug candidate just marked a major milestone on the path to approval and commercialization. A global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( LEXX) has been quietly progressing through clinical processes and amassing a growing body of evidence that strongly supports use of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology in hypertension therapeutics.

Lexaria’s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to five to ten times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the innovative tech is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

