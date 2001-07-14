A new solution – the HomeServe Advantage Program – is an all-inclusive, hassle-free residential HVAC subscription service to help utilities meet energy efficiency targets and enhance customer satisfaction.

The Problem: Replacing an HVAC (heating and air conditioning) system is a costly proposition for homeowners, putting high-efficiency equipment out of reach of many. This presents a challenge for utilities since achieving efficiency goals depends on increased adoption of more efficient systems.

The Solution: That’s where HomeServe can help. A recent HomeServe study found that 80% of consumers are interested in a hassle-free subscription model for their HVAC system. The HomeServe Advantage Program is exactly that -- a no money down ten-year subscription that combines installation of a brand new high-efficiency HVAC system with annual maintenance and unlimited repairs performed by local licensed contractors. The subscription also includes an innovative energy savings service, enabled by the installation of a state-of-the-art smart thermostat, that maintains home comfort while reducing HVAC runtime by 9% on average. The HomeServe Advantage Program facilitates increased adoption of efficient equipment by making it more affordable while offering the convenience of all-inclusive services.

“This new HVAC subscription solution not only gives customers a wallet-friendly way to upgrade their homes’ heating and air conditioning system for peak comfort and efficiency, it also provides utilities with an opportunity to further enhance the customer experience,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Further, accelerating adoption of high-efficiency equipment will help utilities achieve their energy efficiency or electrification goals. It’s a win-win for both customers and utilities.”

The HomeServe Advantage Program is a unique solution that can help advance utility efficiency or electrification goals, seamlessly integrating into existing rebate and audit programs and utilizing utilities’ trade ally networks. Utilities that offer the program will directly benefit from the multi-year subscription structure because it allows for long-term customer engagement and provides multiple points of positive interaction, leading to increased utility customer satisfaction.

To learn more about the HomeServe Advantage Program, visit Homeserveutility.com/advantageprogram.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving more than 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential Energy Efficiency Solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited with an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and the Service Line Warranty Program is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

“Advantage Program" used with permission by Service Experts LLC.

