– PGX Technology continues to demonstrate the ability to generate superior novel bioactive delivery systems



– Findings from the collaborative project with the University of Alberta illustrate how aerogels generated using the PGX Technology can be uniformly loaded with a fat-soluble active to generate superior bioactive delivery systems

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that positive results from a collaborative project with University of Alberta researchers have been accepted for publication in The Journal of Supercritical Fluids in an article titled, “Supercritical adsorptive precipitation of coenzyme Q10 on sodium alginate aerogel,” authored by Zixiang Liu, Ricardo Couto, Bernhard Seifried, Byron Yépez, Paul Moquin and Feral Temelli.

The data reported in this peer-reviewed publication originated from the extensive three-year collaborative project completed in April 2021 under the leadership of Dr. Feral Temelli at University of Alberta. While this screening program generated a wealth of data and insight with many PGX-processed biopolymers, Sodium Alginate (SA), an extract from brown algae, was retained as the most promising candidate to be included in Ceapro’s pipeline. Results from the work investigating the effect of PGX processing parameters and scale-up on the physicochemical properties of PGX-SA as a stand alone novel bioaerogel were published in May 2022 however, results in this article demonstrate that PGX-SA can be homogeneously and more easily loaded with even higher amount of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) than other previously PGX-processed biopolymers using supercritical adsorptive precipitation.

Investigators also determined that the CoQ10 is finely deposited onto the PGX-SA in an amorphous form and forms a stable dispersion in water. Given that the amorphous form of CoQ10 is considered to be more bioavailable, it was concluded that PGX-SA could be used to generate more potent CoQ10 supplements. This is an important finding since CoQ10 plays an essential role in maintaining cellular functions and energy generation in humans and, according to some reports, adequate supplementation is recommended after the age of 40. So far, adequate CoQ10 supplementation has been challenging due to the hydrophobic nature of CoQ10 and the reported low bioavailability of most commercial CoQ10 supplements. Results demonstrated in this in vitro study, along with upcoming expected results from an ongoing animal bioavailability study being conducted at University of Alberta, will determine if Ceapro can solve this challenge.

“We are very pleased with these results as it will enable Ceapro to expand its pipeline and develop PGX-processed alginate as a stand alone and/or in combination with CoQ10 or other bioactives to form new chemical complexes that can act as delivery systems under different forms of administration. While PGX-processed alginate is poised to become a key commercial strategic asset for the Company along with beta glucan from yeast, findings of this study could lead to the development of many other more potent delivery systems enabling Ceapro to expand into a high-end Life Science company,” said Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

About Pressurized Gas eXpanded Liquid Technology (PGX)

Ceapro’s patented Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) technology is a unique and disruptive technology with several key advantages over conventional drying and purification technologies that can be used to process biopolymers into high-value, fine-structured, openporous polymer structures and novel biocomposites. PGX is ideally suited for processing challenging high-molecular-weight, water-soluble biopolymers. It has the ability to make ultra-light, highly porous polymer structures on a continuous basis, which is not possible using today's conventional technologies. PGX was invented by Dr. Feral Temelli from the Department of Agricultural, Food & Nutritional Science of the University of Alberta (U of A) along with Dr. Bernhard Seifried, now Senior Director of Engineering Research and Technology at Ceapro. The license from U of A provides Ceapro with exclusive worldwide rights in all industrial applications.

About Ceapro Inc.



Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

