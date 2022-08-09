Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 9, 2022

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Eric Gehringer, executive vice president - operations, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

