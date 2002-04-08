OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. ( CURR) (“CURE”), a proprietary platform technology company, today announced that the Company hosted a shareholder call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. On the recorded call/webcast, the executive management team provided details on the recent $20 million non-dilutive sale of a portion of its product and intellectual property portfolio and provided a full business update.



As discussed on the call, the Company intends to execute on its strategy of being a broad platform technology company, creating new innovative technology and intellectual property with the intention of monetizing the pipeline and building The Sera Labs brands that build shareholder value.

Below are the recorded call and webcast replay details. This replay will be made available until August 3, 2023.





Conference Call Information: Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2906/46305 Teleconference Replay Numbers:



(Available until 8/3/23)

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 46305



About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. As a technology-oriented company with its broad portfolio of patents, CURE partners with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide to develop products and monetize its intellectual property.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURE, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty and wellness utilizing proprietary technology, Sera Labs products are sold Direct to Consumer as well as in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: Seratopicalrevolution.com, Seratopical.com, Seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

