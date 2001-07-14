ALE+Solutions, a FLEETCOR® ( NYSE:FLT, Financial) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president.

Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.

“As a leader in the temporary housing solutions market, ALE has built a brand that insurance carriers and policyholders trust,” Novak said. “I look forward to leading the company into its next chapter and continuing to deliver, and increase, value to our customers.”

Novak joins ALE as it accelerates the use of technology to improve overall customer experience. Recently ALE launched MyALE+HOME+App, the industry’s first app designed specifically for the displaced homeowner and will soon be launching integrated solutions with carriers and major claims processing platforms. The MyALE Home App allows policyholders to manage all aspects of their temporary housing stay on any mobile device, including electronically transmitting living expense receipts to their adjusters to improve the overall experience.

“ALE is making significant strides this year, introducing new technology while improving upon the capabilities that have made ALE the preferred housing provider for carriers,” said Ron Rogers, Group President of FLEETCOR Lodging. “Novak’s deep business-to-business experience and understanding of disaster restoration are what’s needed to continue pushing ALE forward.”

About ALE Solutions, Inc.

ALE Solutions, Inc. is the nation’s largest provider of temporary housing for displaced policyholders and catastrophe teams. ALE Solutions serves at the request and approval of the insurance adjuster, delivering a seamless housing experience.

Our solutions are the result of our extensive property options: hotel, corporate apartment, single-family home or travel trailer. We consider all available options and leverage our supplier relationships to control costs. Our greatest strength is in identifying cost effective short-term leases on private homes, which we furnish to fit the needs of each family. For more information, please visit www.alesolutions.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

