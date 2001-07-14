Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that Fortune has ranked the company as a Best Small Workplace in the US, which comes shortly after the San Francisco Chronicle recognized Expensify as the second best "Top Bay Area Workplace'' for 2022.

Expensify’s unique approach to workplace happiness and retention has kept 62% of employees at the company for more than four years, 46% for more than six years, and 16% for more than eight years and has resulted in a 4.9 rating on Glassdoor. Productivity and efficiency gains are equally as impressive, with Expensify consistently generating more than $1 million annually in revenue per employee.

Here are some of the perks, benefits, and other company initiatives that make Expensify a top workplace:

Compensation - everyone is paid as if they live in San Francisco, regardless of where they live.

- everyone is paid as if they live in San Francisco, regardless of where they live. Equity - generous 401k matching, a one of a kind share purchase program.

- generous 401k matching, a one of a kind share purchase program. Growth - freedom to work across teams and build skills that align with life goals.

- freedom to work across teams and build skills that align with life goals. Recognition - four development tracks with tiers that unlock special perks like upgraded flights.

- four development tracks with tiers that unlock special perks like upgraded flights. Flexibility - employees can work their own hours from anywhere in the world.

employees can work their own hours from anywhere in the world. Mentorship - 1:1 mentorship program where teammates can help each other succeed.

- 1:1 mentorship program where teammates can help each other succeed. Flat structure - no managers or hierarchy to get in the way of productivity.

- no managers or hierarchy to get in the way of productivity. Lounges - beautiful, bespoke lounges in San Francisco and Portland for work and events.

- beautiful, bespoke lounges in San Francisco and Portland for work and events. Social policy - anyone can plan a company-funded outing, as long as they invite everyone.

- anyone can plan a company-funded outing, as long as they invite everyone. Sabbatical - after eight years at Expensify, employees get 2 months off to use as they see fit.

One particular perk, a yearly international work trip called Offshore, has been a treasured company tradition since Expensify’s early days. “Offshore is one of our most valuable perks in that it promotes genuine, face-to-face relationship building between colleagues that can’t be replicated online,” says Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. “We’re a remote-first, chat-based company, so Offshore is the perfect contrast to the daily digital grind. It forces everyone to step away from the screen when work is done and explore a new place together. It’s team-building on steroids, and it pays off in dividends long after everyone returns home.”

If you’re looking for a great place to work, check out Expensify’s job openings at we.are.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005163/en/