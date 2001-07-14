The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (“Kiromic” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KRBP) for violations of the federal securities laws.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kiromic received communications from the FDA on June 16 and 17, 2021, placing a clinical hold on its two candidate products. The Company failed to inform investors of this clinical hold despite the fact it learned of the hold before the IPO occurred. The Company’s IPO offering documents stated that clinical testing would move forward in the third quarter of 2021. The Company did not proceed with this test due to the clinical hold. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kiromic, investors suffered damages.

