CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) today announced its participation as the lead sponsor in the fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive, an initiative to provide students at Richmond Public Schools with 50,000+ backpacks filled with school supplies, free of charge, to ensure students start their school year on the right foot.

In partnership with the Richmond Public School district and Walmart, and hosted by VCU and Communities in Schools, the donation event will take place on Thursday, August 11 at The Arthur Ashe Center. In addition to sponsoring the event, CoStar Group encourages its Richmond-based employees to volunteer and anticipates participation from nearly 500 CoStar Group team members. 2022 marks CoStar Group’s fourth year as lead sponsor of the event.

“CoStar Group is one of the largest employers in Richmond, and we are proud to support our community with this important event,” said Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations. “Ensuring that students have the necessary supplies for their return to school is a critical step towards academic success.”

The annual Ultimate Backpack Drive sponsorship is one facet of CoStar Group’s robust philanthropic programming and its strong culture of employee volunteerism.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

