Hikari Tsushin, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $758.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(60.76%), MMM(3.11%), and JNJ(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hikari Tsushin, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 55,568 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 465,176. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 08/09/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $44.28 per share and a market cap of $79.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 6,792 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 22,284. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 08/09/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $248.685 per share and a market cap of $132.40Bil. The stock has returned 11.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-book ratio of 54.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 6,853 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 15,431. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.5.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $246.5 per share and a market cap of $16.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BK by 33,392 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.63.

On 08/09/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $43.24 per share and a market cap of $34.92Bil. The stock has returned -16.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 10,177 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 28,131. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/09/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $92.865 per share and a market cap of $240.56Bil. The stock has returned -53.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

