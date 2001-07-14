Plex+Systems, a Rockwell Automation company and a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced ZEVx%2C+Inc. has selected Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to drive production of its electrification solutions. ZEVx builds and designs battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The selection of Plex comes on the heels of a strategic partnership between ZEVx and Rockwell Automation announced+in+April for the utilization of Vuforia+Expert+Capture, a FactoryTalk Innovation Suite solution powered by PTC that captures and shares knowledge digitally for rapid employee training and onboarding.

By using Plex, a cloud-native and fully digital system, ZEVx aims to automate its manual processes and improve data visibility, accuracy, and reporting to support its aggressive growth plan. With a need for strong quality and traceability capabilities, ZEVx chose Plex MES to help ensure a high level of compliance to meet certifications such as IATF and ISO.

“The addition of Plex MES as a part of our Rockwell Automation collaboration will allow us to accelerate battery electric power systems strategy,” commented Charles Maury, founder and chief data officer, ZEVx. “Plex’s heritage in smart manufacturing technologies for the automotive industry, including functionality related to supplier and inventory management, were central to our selection. The Plex technology is integral to ZEVx’s scalability and agility on our path to becoming the leader in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications.”

“We are excited about the expanded collaboration with ZEVx for MES and to see that our comprehensive offering of production automation and management solutions is delivering increased value to customers,” commented Luca De Ferrari, vice president, Information Solutions, Americas at Rockwell Automation. “The automation of traceability and quality processes enabled by Plex MES will allow ZEVx to eliminate paper-based, time-consuming manual processes while unlocking real-time decision making. With our support, ZEVx is establishing a smart battery electric power systems foundation which will help them achieve a competitive advantage.”

About Plex Systems

Plex+Systems%2C+Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility. To learn more, visit www.plex.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About ZEVx

ZEVX aims to be the worldwide leader in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through the service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet assets to optimize the carbon transition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005389/en/