Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp can trace its history back to 1927 when the company was established as the trust management division of Mitsubishi Group. During its early years, it would have accelerated growth as it filled the niche left by the Showa Financial Crisis of 1927. The company would then begin offering banking services in 1948, become listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1949, and become renamed to The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation, officially marking its transition into a trust bank. In the post war period, the company offered loan trusts, “long-term savings instrument offered a relatively high-interest return and stability for retail customers,” supporting Japan’s high economic recovery and growth and allowing the company to expand its offerings to include public trusts and corporate pensions by the late 1960s. With such growth, the company would next focus on international expansion, creating two consolidated group companies to operate subsidiaries under in 1986: the Mitsubishi Trust International Limited and Mitsubishi Trust & Banking Corporation (USA). In the 1990s, the company further expanded its line of products and services in order to keep up with growing needs, offering asset management, administration, consulting, estate planning, and a variety of other services for its clients. The company would then have a round of structural reforms in 2001 with a series of mergers: Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation joined Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group, Inc., (MTFG) and merged with The Nippon Trust and Banking Co., Ltd., and The Tokyo Trust Bank, Ltd. In 2005, the merger of The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation and UFJ Trust Bank Limited would create the current Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. The company is one of MUFG’s most important subsidiaries. The company currently holds over 31 trillion yen, making it one of Japan’s largest trust banks that also has a global network of branches and subsidiaries throughout Asia, Europe, and the United States.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1202 stocks valued at a total of $39.10Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.72%), MSFT(3.64%), and AMZN(1.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought 1,075,585 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 10,635,984. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.2 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought 1,180,000 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 5,810,000. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 08/09/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.72 per share and a market cap of $30.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,083,214-share investment in NYSE:EPD. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.3 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.0574 per share and a market cap of $56.58Bil. The stock has returned 23.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought 1,809,831 shares of NYSE:TRGP for a total holding of 1,942,918. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.87.

On 08/09/2022, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $65.9604 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned 54.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought 408,148 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 5,538,625. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $279.0001 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

