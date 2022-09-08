SUMMITRY LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

919 E HILLSDALE BLVD FOSTER CITY, CA 94404

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $1.37Bil. The top holdings were IGSB(5.85%), GOOGL(4.73%), and MSFT(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUMMITRY LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SUMMITRY LLC bought 207,904 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 215,684. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $137.0897 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SUMMITRY LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 10,759 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2136.85.

On 08/09/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1949.78 per share and a market cap of $77.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-book ratio of 19.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SUMMITRY LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 94,123 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.26.

On 08/09/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $255.63 per share and a market cap of $58.12Bil. The stock has returned 9.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-book ratio of 9.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SUMMITRY LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ULTA by 50,562 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.4.

On 08/09/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $378.92 per share and a market cap of $19.63Bil. The stock has returned 7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SUMMITRY LLC bought 150,445 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 470,786. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 08/09/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $85.19 per share and a market cap of $98.36Bil. The stock has returned -26.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.