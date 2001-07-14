Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American+Eagle+Outfitters+Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced that it has launched the Quiet Platforms Delivery Network to provide an expansive national delivery service for retailers and brands. The new network enables customers to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing or lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost. The integrated and growing transportation network already numbers more than 40 carriers, including Asendia, GLS, Gofor and Veho.

“We are reimagining the way retailers and brands deliver service to their customers, while taking on the complexity of logistics,” said Shekar Natarajan, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer of AEO and head of Quiet Platforms. “We’re leveling the playing field by offering high-quality delivery experiences without prohibitively high investments in management and technology infrastructure. Our ecosystem also gives carriers the opportunity to reach a wide range of new customers without lengthy lead times or complexity.”

The Quiet Platforms Delivery Network features a mix of national, regional and local carriers that cover all US postal codes. In addition to nationwide coverage, the service offers redundancy in major markets to preserve the consumer experience regardless of individual carrier constraints or exceedingly high demand during peak periods. Quiet Platforms’ technology further extends the power of the carrier portfolio by deferring carrier assignment to the edge of the network—optimizing cost and service levels for both shippers and carriers and leading to delivery time reductions of 1–2 days and delivery cost reductions of up to $1.00 per parcel.

“Quiet Platforms is reinventing traditional approaches to fulfillment and delivery through innovations in technology,” said Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms. “Providing the ability to dynamically adjust fulfillment and delivery decisions in real time based on an ever-changing set of constraints is something others have contemplated, but never achieved.”

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

