Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(11.49%), IJR(9.28%), and IEFA(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 30,234 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 189,156. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.8 per share and a market cap of $68.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 12,214 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 95,658. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $251.14 per share and a market cap of $62.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 19,722 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 29,362. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $137.0897 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 17,530 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.82 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $130.8 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a price-book ratio of 6.60.

The guru sold out of their 3,134-share investment in NAS:SOXX. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $405.18 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $401.01 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.94.

