Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) announced today the addition of Ettienne Brandt as EVP of Commercial to its Executive Committee.

Bringing aboard a broadband leader with Commercial expertise will help advance Frontier’s fiber-first strategy for the benefit of its Enterprise and Small-Medium size Business (SMB) customers. Get stoked: “Ettienne’s leadership experience building and selling fiber networks in highly competitive international markets will prove valuable as we Build Gigabit America and unlock the opportunity we have with our business customers,” said CEO Nick Jeffery.

What’s happening?

Frontier named Ettienne Brandt as Executive Vice President of Commercial, reporting to CEO Nick Jeffery. He will oversee Frontier’s Commercial group, which contains the Enterprise and the Small-Medium size Business (SMB) market.

Why now?

Ensuring a telecom authority sits at the helm of the commercial business comes at the right moment for Frontier as it advances its ambitious goals to accelerate a fiber future across the country. Over the last year, the company built an experienced executive team to execute its fiber-first strategy and now Ettienne will add even more expertise for the benefit of its business customers.

Why Ettienne?

Ettienne has a strong record in the United Kingdom’s wireless and broadband markets, having led commercial teams for British Telecom’s three brands, including EE the largest wireless provider in the UK. At British Telecom, he developed a strategy for the broadband business that reduced churn and got BT broadband back to growth for the first time in four years. He also launched new fiber sales channels with business-to-business partnerships, and increased EE’s wireless base. He most recently led the commercial teams at Enjoy Technology, an in-home technology sales and installation business across the US, Canada and UK.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

