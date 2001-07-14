United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today published its first-ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Report, which highlights its measurable progress and ongoing commitment to supporting diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces across its global operations.

“The U. S. Steel Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report recognizes that when we respect and value our differences and share common goals, we create an environment where our employees and our company can reach our fullest potential – together,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer for U. S. Steel. “That’s why we’ve made DE&I a priority within our Best for All® strategy, which aims to deliver profitable, sustainable steel solutions that are best for people and planet.”

The report highlights how the company's DE&I initiatives are a cornerstone of moving up the talent curve in pursuit of its strategic Best for All® initiatives.

“We’ve made important, measurable progress in our Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion strategy execution consistent with our core values associated with safety, trust and respect. We can – and will – continue to do more and be better because our work in this critical area is not done,” said Barry Melnkovic, U. S. Steel’s Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We have developed a multi-year approach to DE&I to guide us into the future, and this report is part of our journey to foster a true ‘Culture of Caring’ with workplaces that work for all employees.”

Highlights of U. S. Steel’s recent progress on DE&I as outlined in its Report include:

Launch of Talent Communities for women, veterans, and early career professionals that encourage candidates to share their resume and network on opportunities and upcoming events of interest.

Introduction of two new employee benefit programs, Emergency Dependent Backup Care and Online Tutoring, to help parents and caregivers gain the flexibility needed to be successful during the pandemic.

Creation of a People Analytics Diversity Suite to proactively benchmark and monitor diversity of applicants and forecast equity of hiring, promotion, and attrition while ensuring pay equity.

Deployment of unconscious bias training to help hiring managers understand, identify, and address how unconscious bias can influence decision making.

Benchmarking of our disability inclusion program in partnership with Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for disability inclusion.

The company also marked progress through recognition earned by leading third-party organizations:

For three years in a row, U. S. Steel has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, earning the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” designation.

For two years in a row, U. S. Steel has been named to Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index (DEI) and earned their “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation; in 2022, U. S. Steel earned the top score on the DEI for the first time.

U. S. Steel was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 “World’s Most Ethical Companies.”

U. S. Steel has also been certified by Best Practice Institute as a “Most Loved Workplace” and named to Newsweek’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2021.

U. S. Steel was recognized as “Leading on Leave” for its enhanced bereavement policy by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

“For more than 120 years, U. S. Steel’s success has been possible thanks to the hard work and creativity of our talented people. Today, we’re more committed than ever to creating diverse, inclusive and equitable work environments that serve the well-being of our employees and the communities where we operate. We continually strive to proactively meet the needs of our people. As those needs change, we continually reevaluate what we can do to best support them,” said Mona Dine, General Manager of Talent Management & Corporate Human Resources at U. S. Steel.

To view the 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, click+here.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

