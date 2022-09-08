Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. is a financial and insurance company based out of Israel. The company was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings is headed by Naveh Danny, who acts as the chairman for the Class Actions committee, Risk Management and Information Technology Management committee, and Board of Directors, and Izi Cohen, who acts as the CEO for the group holding company. The company is currently operating with a controlling majority held by the IDB Group. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings provides its businesses through its held subsidiaries and operates in five main segements. Its Long Term Savings Segment offers life insurance, pension funds, and provident funds. Its Health Insurance segment provides health care, surgeries, dental care, travel, nursing care, and foreign workers insurance services, among others. Its Non-Life Insurance division provides motor insurance for body injuries, vehicle damages, and various liability, among others. The finance division provides investment portfolios, financial assets management, investment banking, and self-investing. The remaining operations are pushed into the Others segment, which provides a variety of activities ranging from credit and financing to insurance agency services. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings’s top operating subsidiaries includes Clal Insurance Company Ltd., Clal Finance Ltd., Clal Credit and Financing Ltd.., Clal Holdings Agencies Ltd., and Clalbit Systems Ltd., among others. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings conducts its research internally to make its investment decisions and allocates its assets across a wide variety of sectors. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, information technology, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors such as utilities and telecommunications, consumer discretionary, energy, and materials, among others, to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing amount allocated.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $7.52Bil. The top holdings were VOO(7.15%), ESLT(6.23%), and NTR(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 3,386,500 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 08/09/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $75.37 per share and a market cap of $34.95Bil. The stock has returned 60.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 1,990,317 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 08/09/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $88.095 per share and a market cap of $47.13Bil. The stock has returned 49.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 43,027,051 shares in NAS:PGY, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.26 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Pagaya Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $19.6927 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pagaya Technologies Ltd has a price-book ratio of 10470.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -401.04 and a price-sales ratio of 31.93.

The guru established a new position worth 1,970,000 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.59 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.67 per share and a market cap of $15.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a price-book ratio of 5.31.

During the quarter, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 2,237,400 shares of ARCA:KWEB for a total holding of 4,460,000. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.73.

On 08/09/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $28.22 per share and a market cap of $6.62Bil. The stock has returned -40.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.31.

