RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $71.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(47.45%), QQQ(24.89%), and IWM(24.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS bought 55,695 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 89,218. The trade had a 29.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.18 per share and a market cap of $371.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 63,000 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 24.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $317.665 per share and a market cap of $174.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

The guru established a new position worth 102,000 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 24.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.3 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $192.04 per share and a market cap of $56.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 8,900 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 3.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $279.0001 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 400 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.2 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

