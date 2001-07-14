Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of Laptop Finder, a personalization tool to assist customers with the options available for selecting a Windows-based laptop.

Designed to inform customers who are interested in purchasing a new laptop, Laptop Finder helps customers understand features and pricing options. To match customers with the laptop most compatible with their needs and budget, Laptop Finder asks buyers to select from various prompts, including primary use, budget and features. The platform then shares personalized recommendations.

Laptop Finder offers five common laptop usage categories: home/personal, gaming, work/business, content creation and education. Primary laptop feature decisions to consider include: recently released, thin and light, more than eight hours of battery life, touchscreen, backlit keyboard and if a webcam is included.

Newegg's Laptop Finder scores portable computers to conveniently rank the customer's selected options against other laptop choices.

The personalization tool’s launch now coincides with college students’ needs to purchase a new laptop for the upcoming academic year.

“Laptop Finder removes the stress and confusion from laptop shopping,” said Oscar Wong, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “A large portion of customers need help understanding the various options to consider when shopping for a laptop. Shoppers can spend hours scouring the Internet for research, so Laptop Finder is designed to provide personalized recommendations. Our new tool helps take the guesswork out of laptop buying.”

“Our online shopping tool is for both experienced users and those new to choosing a laptop configuration,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing. “Customers who have shopped for a new PC before can use the sorting features to review and customize options by column. There are a lot of features in laptops and this tool really makes shopping at Newegg easier.”

Laptop Finder is the latest online personalization tool created by Newegg to assist shoppers with understanding, evaluating and deciding on tech products for their needs. Newegg previously launched Gaming+PC+Finder, matching popular games with the desktop PC specs required, and JustGPU.com, a tool that helps customers understand graphics cards.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

