LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(39.24%), IWD(29.28%), and TFLO(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 142,897 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 166,634. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.33.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.375 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 19,286 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 327,109. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.8 per share and a market cap of $53.30Bil. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 5,337 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 337,022. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.49 per share and a market cap of $270.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

During the quarter, LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV bought 4,692 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 38,782. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.2 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LANDAAS & CO /WI /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 3,968 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.06.

On 08/09/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $104.81 per share and a market cap of $67.15Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

