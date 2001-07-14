EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that it has acquired Gaston Electrical Co., LLC (“Gaston,” formerly Gaston Electric Co., Inc.) a leading full service electrical construction contractor headquartered in Norwood, MA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1934, Gaston is a leading full service electrical construction and low voltage contractor in the Greater Boston area. Gaston designs, installs, constructs, and maintains the electrical and low voltage systems in a wide variety of projects, including hospitals, laboratories, and life sciences facilities as well as data centers, universities, sports arenas, large-scale residential, and commercial office buildings. With 2022 estimated revenues of approximately $140 million and remaining unsatisfied performance obligations of approximately $120 million, Gaston will further strengthen EMCOR’s specialty construction services operations in the Greater Boston area.

Dan Fitzgibbons, President and CEO of EMCOR’s Electrical Construction Services Segment commented, “We are pleased to expand our footprint in the Northeast with the addition of the Gaston team. This group brings important capability and expertise in servicing many of EMCOR’s core end markets, including life sciences facilities and data centers. With one of the most experienced executive and field management teams in the electrical construction industry, Gaston will further broaden and enhance the service offerings EMCOR provides to its customers in the Greater Boston area.”

Bill Weber, CEO of Gaston, commented, “We are delighted to join EMCOR, a company that has the same culture and commitment to excellence that we do.”

Mike Weber, President of Gaston, noted, “EMCOR’s core values of safety, integrity, transparency, trust, mutual respect, discipline, and teamwork are lived by the Gaston team every day. We are excited about our future prospects as a part of EMCOR.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

