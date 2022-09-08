SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1621 stocks valued at a total of $794.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.80%), MSFT(3.01%), and GOOGL(2.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 285,345 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.63 per share and a market cap of $15.90Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC bought 9,725 shares of NAS:LRCX for a total holding of 10,112. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.04.

On 08/09/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $477.1 per share and a market cap of $64.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-book ratio of 10.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VDE by 20,912 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.8.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $105.81 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned 55.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FDN by 9,635 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.04.

On 08/09/2022, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $148.9831 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -37.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a price-book ratio of 5.01.

The guru sold out of their 32,794-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $81.97Bil. The stock has returned 2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

