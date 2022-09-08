CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(13.55%), VTV(10.72%), and SPSB(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 140,024-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 7.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.63 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.675 per share and a market cap of $43.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 318,630 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 7.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.7502 per share and a market cap of $7.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 157,835-share investment in ARCA:FREL. Previously, the stock had a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.8 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF traded for a price of $29.3 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

During the quarter, CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 77,651 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 244,115. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.77 per share and a market cap of $5.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru sold out of their 85,567-share investment in NAS:PECO. Previously, the stock had a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.95 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $33.55 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 17.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 30.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

