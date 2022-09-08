Game Creek Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $189.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(4.79%), HES(4.46%), and GOOGL(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Game Creek Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 25,750-share investment in NAS:WTW. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.73 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $210.22 per share and a market cap of $23.11Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 90,500 shares in NYSE:XPO, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.83 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, XPO Logistics Inc traded for a price of $57.035 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned -32.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPO Logistics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Game Creek Capital, LP bought 22,675 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 48,675. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 08/09/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $145.53 per share and a market cap of $164.24Bil. The stock has returned 1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-book ratio of 10.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 23,420-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $137.76 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 106,250 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 08/09/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $31.35 per share and a market cap of $63.06Bil. The stock has returned -28.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

