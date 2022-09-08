Summit Trail Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 GRAND CENTRAL TOWER NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 385 stocks valued at a total of $1.62Bil. The top holdings were USFR(24.68%), VOO(12.92%), and VTV(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Trail Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,931,880 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 24.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.295 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.34.

The guru established a new position worth 1,039,920 shares in NAS:DLO, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.69 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, DLocal Ltd traded for a price of $30.51 per share and a market cap of $9.23Bil. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DLocal Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 113.00, a price-book ratio of 29.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 92.36 and a price-sales ratio of 34.70.

The guru established a new position worth 1,043,920 shares in ARCA:KCCA, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.94 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF traded for a price of $26.28 per share and a market cap of $261.24Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 348,523 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.61 per share and a market cap of $71.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IGV by 35,932 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $294.62.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $304.43 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -25.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a price-book ratio of 6.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.