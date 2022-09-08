RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were PDD(18.75%), MELI(15.05%), and SQM(14.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,170,865 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 18.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.75 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $48.82 per share and a market cap of $60.27Bil. The stock has returned -45.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,475,891 shares in NAS:JD, giving the stock a 9.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.7 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $59.04 per share and a market cap of $91.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC bought 111,976 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 247,059. The trade had a 6.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $876.78.

On 08/09/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $998.436 per share and a market cap of $51.56Bil. The stock has returned -41.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.54, a price-book ratio of 32.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SQM by 726,112 shares. The trade had a 6.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.94.

On 08/09/2022, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA traded for a price of $96.75 per share and a market cap of $27.44Bil. The stock has returned 100.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA has a price-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-book ratio of 9.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,355,292 shares in NAS:LI, giving the stock a 4.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.7 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $31.985 per share and a market cap of $32.04Bil. The stock has returned 9.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33200.00, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 364.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

