SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 QUANNAPOWITT PKWY WAKEFIELD, MA 01880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $298.00Mil. The top holdings were BKLC(13.99%), BKAG(12.89%), and SPTS(8.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 820,545 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 860,390. The trade had a 8.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.355 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 229,722 shares of ARCA:BKLC for a total holding of 595,326. The trade had a 5.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 08/09/2022, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.42 per share and a market cap of $443.57Mil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.85.

SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 197,032 shares. The trade had a 3.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.95 per share and a market cap of $30.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 147,906 shares of ARCA:BKIE for a total holding of 362,379. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.9.

On 08/09/2022, BNY Mellon International Equity ETF traded for a price of $62.07 per share and a market cap of $130.45Mil. The stock has returned -15.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 190,432 shares of ARCA:BKAG for a total holding of 877,814. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.11.

On 08/09/2022, BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.195 per share and a market cap of $327.82Mil. The stock has returned -9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.