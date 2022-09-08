Gemsstock Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were SHEL(21.34%), LNG(19.40%), and MOS(17.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gemsstock Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,671,000-share investment in NYSE:PBR. Previously, the stock had a 18.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.86 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $15.51 per share and a market cap of $96.35Bil. The stock has returned 75.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 416,100 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 16.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.48 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $37.64 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned 181.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 360,700 shares in NYSE:TECK, giving the stock a 14.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.47 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $31.115 per share and a market cap of $16.37Bil. The stock has returned 44.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 594,450 shares. The trade had a 10.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.34.

On 08/09/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $54.16 per share and a market cap of $18.06Bil. The stock has returned 67.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,974,300-share investment in NYSE:VALE. Previously, the stock had a 10.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.13 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $13.425 per share and a market cap of $60.93Bil. The stock has returned -25.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

