VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $510.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.72%), AMD(7.34%), and MSFT(6.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 457,174 shares. The trade had a 11.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.54 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 327,860 shares. The trade had a 4.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 08/09/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $97.6999 per share and a market cap of $161.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 180,243 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/09/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $91.37 per share and a market cap of $370.71Bil. The stock has returned 59.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 48.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

VERUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 51,085 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $279.0001 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 16,858-share investment in NYSE:NOC. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $459.05 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $476.53 per share and a market cap of $72.72Bil. The stock has returned 31.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

