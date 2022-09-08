Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3300 CAHABA ROAD, SUITE 200 BIRMINGHAM, AL 35223

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(8.10%), AAPL(5.83%), and QUAL(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 33,049 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.72 per share and a market cap of $37.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 31,398 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $66.32 per share and a market cap of $15.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

The guru established a new position worth 15,574 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.4 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $122.62 per share and a market cap of $4.79Bil. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,076 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.54 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,797 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.46 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.84 per share and a market cap of $35.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

