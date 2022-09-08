IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SUITE 2102, COSCO TOWER, 183 QUEENS ROAD CENTRAL, K3 0000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were SE(20.83%), JD(18.39%), and LAC(15.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,203,500 shares in NYSE:LAC, giving the stock a 15.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.77 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Lithium Americas Corp traded for a price of $28.104 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned 91.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithium Americas Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.73 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -72.00.

The guru established a new position worth 29,300 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 12.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $856.728 per share and a market cap of $895.52Bil. The stock has returned 20.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.31, a price-book ratio of 24.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.55 and a price-sales ratio of 14.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 91,200 shares. The trade had a 6.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 08/09/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $86.46 per share and a market cap of $456.06Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd bought 69,439 shares of NYSE:SE for a total holding of 493,139. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.78.

On 08/09/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $85.29 per share and a market cap of $48.05Bil. The stock has returned -71.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd bought 60,000 shares of NAS:HTHT for a total holding of 113,121. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.34.

On 08/09/2022, H World Group Ltd traded for a price of $38.91 per share and a market cap of $12.41Bil. The stock has returned -13.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H World Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 8.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 98.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.