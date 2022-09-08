Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 WESTCHESTER AVENUE RYE BROOK, NY 10573

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(13.08%), SYM(8.64%), and VOO(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 735,388 shares in NAS:SYM, giving the stock a 8.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.17 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Symbotic Inc traded for a price of $16.2 per share and a market cap of $872.28Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc has a price-book ratio of 116.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 121,016 shares. The trade had a 5.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.33.

On 08/09/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.265 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 42,587 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 51,846. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.88 per share and a market cap of $20.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSY by 39,853 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.56.

On 08/09/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.5894 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 19,015 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 08/09/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.1 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

