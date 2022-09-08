Vancity Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $702.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.02%), AAPL(5.80%), and GOOG(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,677-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $230.105 per share and a market cap of $103.83Bil. The stock has returned -55.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 162,293 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.21 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $68.75 per share and a market cap of $130.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 161,413-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.53 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $62.95 per share and a market cap of $74.61Bil. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:IRM by 166,582 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.67.

On 08/09/2022, Iron Mountain Inc traded for a price of $53.555 per share and a market cap of $15.65Bil. The stock has returned 24.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-book ratio of 24.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 49,773 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.54 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

