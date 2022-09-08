Fermata Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(4.97%), IVV(4.48%), and VGIT(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fermata Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fermata Advisors, LLC bought 224,974 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 299,195. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.29.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.68 per share and a market cap of $23.71Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

The guru established a new position worth 85,440 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $102.69 per share and a market cap of $12.42Bil. The stock has returned 9.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Fermata Advisors, LLC bought 182,589 shares of ARCA:DBMF for a total holding of 189,813. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.53.

On 08/09/2022, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $31.35 per share and a market cap of $421.70Mil. The stock has returned 23.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, Fermata Advisors, LLC bought 41,045 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 73,317. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.54 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Fermata Advisors, LLC bought 77,410 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 153,748. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.5.

On 08/09/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $67.13 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned 4.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

