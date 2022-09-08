Financial Network Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11650 S STATE ST DRAPER, UT 84020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were EAGG(8.56%), ESGV(7.26%), and AAPL(6.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought 47,666 shares of BATS:ESGV for a total holding of 182,571. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.14.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $73.3112 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BNDC by 113,193 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.18.

On 08/09/2022, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund traded for a price of $23.31 per share and a market cap of $167.25Mil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

During the quarter, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought 23,574 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 152,609. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.26.

On 08/09/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $65.68 per share and a market cap of $6.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought 26,534 shares of ARCA:EAGG for a total holding of 292,238. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 08/09/2022, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.56 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought 8,830 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 16,878. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/09/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.85 per share and a market cap of $29.49Bil. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.