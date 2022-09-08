Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 WEST MAIN AVE., #210 SPOKANE, WA 99201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 501 stocks valued at a total of $230.00Mil. The top holdings were FVD(13.68%), GSLC(11.46%), and RDVY(8.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 188,506 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 487,732. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.17.

On 08/09/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.24 per share and a market cap of $8.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 134,145 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 809,792. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.4.

On 08/09/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.67 per share and a market cap of $12.45Bil. The stock has returned 1.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru established a new position worth 47,225 shares in ARCA:JMBS, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.72 per share and a market cap of $812.04Mil. The stock has returned -7.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 45,670 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.5 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.185 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -1.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 25,983 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 346,481. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.76.

On 08/09/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $57.09 per share and a market cap of $11.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.