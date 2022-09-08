AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5F, AJU BUILDING SEOUL, M5 06141

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $52.00Mil. The top holdings were ACLX(48.34%), KYMR(17.42%), and SEER(14.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,380,890 shares in NAS:ACLX, giving the stock a 29.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.75 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Arcellx Inc traded for a price of $19.5 per share and a market cap of $855.59Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arcellx Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.14 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.38.

The guru sold out of their 1,637,331-share investment in NAS:AVIR. Previously, the stock had a 37.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.96 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $9.65 per share and a market cap of $715.18Mil. The stock has returned -72.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The guru established a new position worth 667,742 shares in NAS:XLO, giving the stock a 14.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.08 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Xilio Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.86 per share and a market cap of $90.11Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.84.

The guru sold out of their 624,962-share investment in NAS:APLS. Previously, the stock had a 13.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.7 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $64.74 per share and a market cap of $6.78Bil. The stock has returned -1.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 71.24.

The guru established a new position worth 754,678 shares in NAS:RLYB, giving the stock a 10.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.4 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Rallybio Corp traded for a price of $10.79 per share and a market cap of $340.59Mil. The stock has returned -43.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rallybio Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.