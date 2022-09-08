CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(9.41%), FLRN(7.38%), and PULS(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CLTL by 48,418 shares. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.55.

On 08/09/2022, Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF traded for a price of $105.49 per share and a market cap of $879.79Mil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 88,032 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 08/09/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.65 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 41,060 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 46,155. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.27.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.42 per share and a market cap of $17.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 45,528 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.01.

On 08/09/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $76.76 per share and a market cap of $45.74Bil. The stock has returned 34.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 120,180 shares in NAS:DBX, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.65 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Dropbox Inc traded for a price of $24.125 per share and a market cap of $8.79Bil. The stock has returned -26.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dropbox Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

