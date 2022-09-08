Stonegate Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2005 STONEGATE TRAIL BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $2.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.23%), MSFT(5.39%), and CVX(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonegate Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 29,823,677-share investment in ARCA:DIV. Previously, the stock had a 20.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.17 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF traded for a price of $20.4687 per share and a market cap of $724.67Mil. The stock has returned 9.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 331,463 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 08/09/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93.68 per share and a market cap of $124.34Bil. The stock has returned -25.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Stonegate Investment Group, LLC bought 378,910 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 398,881. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/09/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.4 per share and a market cap of $109.13Bil. The stock has returned -66.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 171,652 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/09/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $165.4927 per share and a market cap of $98.51Bil. The stock has returned -28.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 589,346 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.61.

On 08/09/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $37.03 per share and a market cap of $53.98Bil. The stock has returned -31.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

