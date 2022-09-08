GRAHAM CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1701 K STREET NW WASHINGTON D.C., DC 20006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were ACEV(3.70%), SLCR(3.63%), and BRPM(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRAHAM CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 393,607 shares in NAS:BRPM, giving the stock a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp traded for a price of $13.02 per share and a market cap of $287.51Mil. The stock has returned 34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.75 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.91.

The guru established a new position worth 319,214 shares in NAS:WALD, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Waldencast PLC traded for a price of $7.15 per share and a market cap of $779.85Mil. The stock has returned -25.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waldencast PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.07 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.12.

The guru sold out of their 273,644-share investment in NAS:ARTA. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Artisan Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $441.37Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Artisan Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

The guru established a new position worth 252,127 shares in NYSE:RBAC, giving the stock a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.93 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, RedBall Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10 per share and a market cap of $718.75Mil. The stock has returned 2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RedBall Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.43 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -86.11.

GRAHAM CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HTPA by 250,218 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 08/09/2022, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp traded for a price of $9.91 per share and a market cap of $371.25Mil. The stock has returned 2.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -79.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.