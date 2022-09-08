Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 Ahad Ha'am Street Tel Aviv, L3 6514211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 326 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were SDS(12.11%), MSFT(4.92%), and MA(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,027,150 shares in ARCA:SDS, giving the stock a 12.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.56 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 -2x Shares traded for a price of $41.82 per share and a market cap of $907.83Mil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 383,769 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/09/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.1094 per share and a market cap of $128.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 46,054 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/09/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.14 per share and a market cap of $335.34Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. / (Israel) bought 13,591 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 15,866. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/09/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $433.41 per share and a market cap of $201.99Bil. The stock has returned -31.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-book ratio of 14.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.37 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 61,801 shares in NYSE:NEE, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.27 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $88.03 per share and a market cap of $171.96Bil. The stock has returned 10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.71 and a price-sales ratio of 9.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.