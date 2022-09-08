Erickson Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 SOUTH 7TH STREET ALLENTOWN, PA 18101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were MGK(23.25%), ESGU(15.11%), and QQQ(14.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Erickson Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Erickson Financial Group, LLC bought 2,542 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 119,456. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.4.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $207.7601 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.61.

During the quarter, Erickson Financial Group, LLC bought 3,592 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 168,059. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.29.

On 08/09/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.08 per share and a market cap of $23.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

Erickson Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 10,049 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.6401 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Erickson Financial Group, LLC bought 863 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 48,037. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/09/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $318.3799 per share and a market cap of $174.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

The guru sold out of their 4,518-share investment in ARCA:UPRO. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.92 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF 3x Shares traded for a price of $44.87 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -27.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.