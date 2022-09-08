TCM Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(22.60%), TLT(11.59%), and GLD(5.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TCM Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,100-share investment in NAS:TXN. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.47 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $179.355 per share and a market cap of $163.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-book ratio of 11.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TCM Advisors, LLC bought 2,200 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 74,900. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/09/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $318.3799 per share and a market cap of $174.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

During the quarter, TCM Advisors, LLC bought 3,000 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 93,700. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 08/09/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.545 per share and a market cap of $25.65Bil. The stock has returned -18.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TCM Advisors, LLC bought 1,300 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 6,200. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.49.

On 08/09/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $126.615 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -38.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TCM Advisors, LLC bought 5,700 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 47,900. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/09/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.1094 per share and a market cap of $128.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

