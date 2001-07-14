Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning+Insights%26trade%3B, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time.

Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)

Lightning’s original telematics solution, created 10 years ago, was already a market-leading platform offering an array of data collection and analysis capability that was unmatched in the industry.

The new system, which monitors up to 156 data points including vehicle location, state of charge, energy usage, efficiency, lifetime metrics with total driving hours, energy usage, vehicle health and many other important vehicle metrics, is integrated into every new Lightning eMotors vehicle. Additionally, Lightning Insights provides complete control over Lightning’s fleet charging solutions including charger access, charge time scheduling, load management, payment methods and more.

“We’re excited to bring this next generation product to our lineup of all-electric, zero-emission vans, trucks and buses, and to further inform our customers on route optimization, driver behavior and other metrics that boost vehicle uptime and longevity,” Lighting eMotors CRO Kash Sethi said. “Lightning’s original analytics solution has served our customers well over the years, but Insights will allow operators to dive much deeper into electric vehicle-specific health and driver behavior than most commercial telematics solutions on the market today.”

In addition to a user-friendly portal, Lightning Insights customers can leverage the available API to enable seamless integration of Lightning vehicle data with other third-party telematics or charging management systems. This capability offers versatility for fleet operators that already utilize other providers and don’t want an additional portal to log into. Every vehicle equipped with Lightning Insights connects to Lightning’s data servers over an encrypted 4G connection, not only allowing Lightning to monitor all aspects of the vehicles’ health, but also providing real-time analytics viewable by customers.

“Lightning Insights offers a very user-friendly customer portal and upcoming mobile app for monitoring and reporting dozens of real-time analytics from a customizable dashboard of easy-to-digest graphs, charts and slides,” said Brandon McNeil, vice president of energy and insights at Lightning eMotors. “Whether managing one vehicle, a fleet of hundreds, or a combined vehicle and charger deployment, our new telematics system is designed to simplify fleet operations with the click of a button.”

Lightning Insights is available for both existing and new Lightning eMotors vehicles through a subscription-based model. Existing customers who already use Lightning Telematics will be upgraded to Lightning Insights for the same monthly cost per vehicle. Existing customers who currently do not use Lightning Telematics can try out Lighting Insights via a free three-month trial by contacting a Lighting eMotors customer service representative at [email protected].

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Lightning eMotors’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future business plans. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Lightning eMotors in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on Lightning eMotors as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Lightning eMotors will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to: (i) those related to Lightning eMotors’ operations and business and financial performance; (ii) the ability of Lightning eMotors to execute on its business strategy and grow demand for its products and revenue; (iii) the potential increases in costs or shortage of materials required to develop and manufacture Lightning eMotors’ products; (iv) the potential severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic as it affects the business operations, global supply chains, financial results and position of Lightning eMotors and on the U.S. and global economy; (v) current market conditions and federal, state, and local laws, regulations and government incentives, particularly those related to the commercial electric vehicle market; (vi) the size and growth of the markets in which Lightning eMotors operates; (vii) the mix of products utilized by Lightning eMotors’ customers and such customers’ needs for these products; (viii) market acceptance of new product offerings and whether this will be a catalyst for others to purchase electric vehicles and (ix) the rate at which customers deploy our electric vehicle. These and other risks are described more fully in Lightning eMotors’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents that it subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Moreover, Lightning eMotors operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Lightning eMotors undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

