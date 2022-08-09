PR Newswire

CCH Tagetik chosen as the best solution to further enhance FPI's compliance capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer , a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, announced today that Focused Photonics Inc. (FPI) has adopted the CCH® Tagetik Disclosure Management expert solution to facilitate its annual filings, board books, and management reporting. Chinese partner EPM Venus will jointly lead the project.

As a leader in gas measurement, and monitoring emissions, ambient air, and wastewater, FPI is focused on its customers by providing the highest safety measures and environmental protection. With the rapid expansion of FPI, it recognized that disclosure management which used to be completed manually could no longer meet the group's requirements. FPI evaluated various disclosure management software solutions and chose CCH Tagetik for its leadership in customer experience and vendor credibility.

"CCH Tagetik has met our needs for disclosure management by greatly improving our work efficiency," said He Songfang, Head of Financial Info-Technology, FPI. "By establishing a multi-level and multi-dimensional consolidation infrastructure, CCH Tagetik has fulfilled corporate consolidation requirements, supported the flexible adjustment of organization's structure after M&A, and laid the foundation for subsequent multi-caliber management consolidation and multi-dimensional analysis."

"We are very pleased that CCH Tagetik expert solutions have been well recognized in the market. We will continue to work closely with our customers, providing them with professional solutions and creating greater value for them," said Michael Chung, General Manager of Greater China, CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer.

In this project, EPM Venus was selected to implement it based on its deep understanding of the client's needs and requirements. As a partner of CCH Tagetik in China, EPM Venus provides end-to-end services from management consulting to system selection implementation, project management, and training.

"We are honored to work with FPI to implement CCH Tagetik," said Wang Jun, Project Manager, EPM Venus. "When faced with the requirements of high automation rate, multiple and complex ERP systems, our team proposed different solutions for transformation and consolidation, and smoothly implemented the software and helped the client to optimize its quality and efficiency. In the future, we hope to work with CCH Tagetik to support more companies to achieve financial digital transformation."

CCH® Tagetik is a global expert solution that empowers finance departments to achieve digital transformation, providing a strategic and intelligent platform for financial close and consolidation, financial and operational planning, and regulatory compliance. By embedding advanced intelligent machines, customers can accelerate the decision-making process with powerful forecasting capabilities and an open platform that connects data and operational solutions across the enterprise.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

