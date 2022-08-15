WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Monday, August 15 and will also host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on August 15, 2022.

Tuesday, August 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm EDT

Dial: +1-203-518-9765

Conference ID: SCF222

Webcast: https://sidechannel.com/ then "About," Investors, "Events & Presentations"

Q&A: The call will include management remarks and a Q&A session comprised of questions submitted in advance. Questions will be aggregated and read on the call for management to address as part of the teleconference event. Questions must be submitted to [email protected] no later than 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Friday, August 12 for inclusion.

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be the field's most skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

[email protected]

